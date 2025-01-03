Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Popular Apple Watch and MacBook added to Apple’s ‘Vintage list’: Check details

The highly popular Apple Watch Series 4 has finally made it to Apple's Vintage list. Here's what you need to know.

Jan 03 2025
Apple Watch Series 4 a major upgrade coming from the Series 3. (AP)

Every once in a while, depending on the age of a product, Apple updates its list of vintage and obsolete products. Now, with the onset of 2025, the company has updated its vintage products list, which includes new additions including all models of the Apple Watch Series 4 and a MacBook Pro model. Here are all the models recently added to Apple's vintage product list, as spotted by MacRumors

New Additions to Apple's Vintage List

Apple has added all models of the Apple Watch Series 4, including the aluminium and stainless steel variants in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. These are now officially considered vintage.

For those unfamiliar, the Apple Watch Series 4 was launched back in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone X. It represented a major redesign compared to the Apple Watch Series 3, featuring a significantly larger display and much thinner bezels.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple has also added the last 15-inch MacBook Pro( Intel chip and released in 2019) to the list as well.

What Are Apple Vintage Products?

For the uninitiated, Apple considers a product vintage when it has been more than five but less than seven years since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Some of the most popular Apple devices currently listed as vintage include the iPhone X, iPhone XS Max, the first-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 1, and the first-generation AirPods, among others.

Apple's Obsolete Products

Apple also maintains a list of obsolete products. These are items that the company stopped distributing for sale more than seven years ago. Once a product is classified as obsolete, Apple discontinues all hardware services for it, and service providers can no longer order parts for these devices.

