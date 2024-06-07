Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series to sport 3nm chipset, 32GB RAM- All details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra are expected to debut at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, slated for July 10. As we approach the rumoured launch date, details about the new wearable lineup have surfaced online. Both models are said to run on a 3nm chipset, a step up from the 5nm chip used in the previous Galaxy Watch 6. The Galaxy Watch 7 may come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra might only be available in a larger 47mm size.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series's Leaked Specifications Surfaced Online

According to a report by Android Headlines, Samsung is set to equip the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series with 32GB of storage. The Ultra variant, positioned to compete with Apple's Watch Ultra 2, could feature a titanium case and be offered in beige, grey, and silver colours. Its display is rumoured to deliver 3,000 nits peak brightness, akin to its Apple counterpart. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is expected to boast 10ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability, and an IP58 rating. Its battery capacity is speculated to match that of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at 590mAh, with availability in LTE and Bluetooth variants.

Standard Model Anticipated Features

On the other hand, the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 may be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, sporting green and cream colour options. Its case is rumoured to be made of Samsung's Armor Aluminum 2, with a sapphire crystal glass. The device is anticipated to retain the 5 ATM water resistance, IP68 rating, and MIL-STD-810H certification of its predecessor. The 40mm model is expected to feature a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm variant could house a larger 425mAh battery. Its display might offer a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.