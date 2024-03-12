 Top 5 gaming headphones to boost your experience - check out these JBL, Zebronics, HyperX headsets | Wearables News
Top 5 gaming headphones to boost your experience - check out these JBL, Zebronics, HyperX headsets

Looking for gaming headphones? Check out the top 5 picks from brands like JBL, Zebronics, HyperX, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 12 2024, 17:11 IST
Check out the list of top 5 gaming headphones. (Amazon)

Top 5 gaming headphones:Tired of playing games wearing earbuds and want to elevate your gaming experience? If you are looking for high-quality headphones, then you must know that audio plays a crucial role in gaming. Great quality headphones enable players to completely immerse themselves for an optimum gaming experience. As the esports industry has taken a massive popularity leap, the need for quality headphones that offer premium sound has skyrocketed too. To help you find the best one in the market, we have curated a list of the top 5 gaming headphones that will narrow down your research and allow you to pick the best one for long gaming sessions. So, from JBL, Zebronics to HyperX, here are the top 5 gaming headphones.

Product Ratings Price
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black) 4/5 ₹ 2,199
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black) 3.8/5 ₹ 7,995
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over-Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black) 4/5 ₹ 2,999
Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless Over Ear Headset with Dual Noise-Cancellation Mic, 3.5mm Jack, Tempest 3D audio, USB Type-C charging, 12H Battery (White) 4.4/5 ₹ 5,990
Zebronics Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Dolby Atmos, RGB LED, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable, Flexible mic, Ear Cushions with mic (White) 4.1/5 ₹ 1,999
Top 5 gaming headphones

  1. JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headphones:
B083X24CFF-1

The JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset features a 40mm dynamic drivers which provides immersive sound effects while playing. It comes with a detachable mic which has a mute feature that ensures crystal-clear communication. The headphones are equipped with lightweight headband with memory foam cushioning. The JBL Quantum 100 is Compatible with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and VR. It is also powered by JBL's signature QuantumSound technology.

Also read: Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones with ANC launched in India! Check features, price and more

Specifications
Drivers: 40mm
Compatibility:  PC, Xbox, PlayStation,more
Connector Type: Wired
Headphones Jack: 3.5mm

2. Logitech G435 Gaming Headphones:

B09GFYV9YJ-2

The Logitech G435 boosts 40 mm audio drivers and compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic. It comes with dual beamforming mics which reduces background noise. The G435 are wireless headphones which also offer low latency Bluetooth connectivity, providing more freedom of play on PC, smartphones, and Playstation gaming devices. It offers a long hours gaming experience with 18 hours of battery life. With the Logitech G435 gaming headphones, you can play games, listen to music, call your friends, and more with longer battery life.

Specifications
Drivers: 40mm
Compatibility:  PC, smartphones, and Playstation 
Connector Type: Wireless
Headphones Jack: 3.5mm

3. HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Gaming Headphone:

B0BCFKG49M-3

the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Gaming Headset comes with 40mm directional drivers which offers crisp, clear audio. It has an easy-access audio control dial on the headset that lets you adjust the volume. It comes with a noise-cancelling microphone for improved chat clarity so your teammates can hear every call out. The headphones are compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It features soft leatherette and mesh ear cushions for long-lasting comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Also read: 5 best headphones of 2024: Check Sennheiser, Sony, JBL Tour One M2, and more

Specifications
Drivers: 40mm
Compatibility:  PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
Connector Type: Wireless
Headphones Jack: 3.5mm

4. Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Headset:

B08H99878P-4

The Sony PS5 Pulse headphones offer wireless connectivity via Bluetooth and feature a 40mm driver for immersive sound quality. The headphones are equipped with dual hidden noise-cancelling microphones which capture crystal-clear voice. The headphones offer 3D audio on PS5 consoles. However, the headphones are also compatible with PS4, PS VR, PC, Windows, Mac OS, and Mobile Phones. It offers a great 12-hour battery life for extending gaming sessions. The headphones also feature built-in mic mute, master volume and in-game audio to chat mix controls.

Specifications
Drivers: 40mm
Compatibility: PS4, PS VR, PC, Windows, and more
Connector Type: Wireless
Headphones Jack: No

5. Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Gaming Headphones:

B09P1LHNTH-5

The Zebronics Zeb-Blitz comes with a mic, Dolby Atmos audio and RGB lights to make you look stylish even while playing. It features 50mm neodymium drivers which offer powerful bass and crisp sound. It is equipped with a padded headband and soft ear cushions to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions. It is powered by advanced Windows software to give users the simulated 7.1 surround sound. It also comes with additional features such as preset audio effects, mic monitor, sensitivity adjustment, voice changer, equalizer setup and profile save options. The headphones are compatible with Windows PC computers and Laptops.

Specifications
Drivers: 50mm
Compatibility: Windows PC computers and Laptops
Connector Type: Wired
Headphones Jack: USB
Product Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
JBL Quantum 10040mm dynamic driversmemory foam cushioningQuantumSound technology.
Logitech G435Dolby Atmos40mm driversWireless connectivity
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2Playstation Compatibility

Over-Ear Design



 

Easy-access audio control
Sony PS5 Pulse 12 hours battery lifenoise-cancelling microphones3D audio
Zebronics Zeb-Blitz Dolby AtmosRGB LED Lighting7.1 surround sound

