 Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 8gb Ram Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹20,999
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 20,999.  This is the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM base ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 20,999.  This is the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl and Stealth Black.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black
amazon
Out of Stock

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
  • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 4500 mAh
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 120W: 100 % in 15 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4500 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Vlog Mode Kaleidoscope
  • S5KHM2, ISOCELL Plus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • 8.3 mm
  • Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black
  • 204 grams Below
  • 163.6 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 76.1 mm
  • Dust proof
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 86.27 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 395 ppi
  • 1200 nits
  • 120 Hz
  • 20:9
General
  • January 12, 2022 (Official)
  • MIUI
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Head: 0.824 W/kg, Body: 0.608 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
Performance
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 106 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
