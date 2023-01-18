 Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36883/heroimage/148474-v4-xiaomi-11i-hypercharge-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36883/images/Design/148474-v4-xiaomi-11i-hypercharge-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36883/images/Design/148474-v4-xiaomi-11i-hypercharge-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36883/images/Design/148474-v4-xiaomi-11i-hypercharge-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36883/images/Design/148474-v4-xiaomi-11i-hypercharge-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹26,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India

    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India starts at Rs.26,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is Rs.22,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 120W: 100 % in 15 minutes
    • Yes
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F1.89
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • F2.45
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 76.1 mm
    • 163.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 204 grams
    • Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 8.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 120 Hz
    • 1200 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 86.27 %
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • January 12, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • 11i HyperCharge
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.824 W/kg, Body: 0.608 W/kg
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 19.0 s
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Up to 106 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge