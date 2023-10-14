Xiaomi 12x Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi 12X Pro Xiaomi 12X Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 34,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹34,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.68 inches (16.97 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi 12x Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 4700 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Display 6.68 inches (16.97 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4700 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No Camera Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.68 inches (16.97 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 394 ppi General Launch Date September 10, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Graphics Adreno 660

Fabrication 5 nm

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

