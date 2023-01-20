 Xiaomi Mi 10 256gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 256GB

    Xiaomi Mi 10 256GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4780 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 10 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 10 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹54,999
    256 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    4780 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 20 MP
    • 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4780 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 01h 13m 47s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 4780 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0, 30W
    Camera
    • F2.3
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.69
    • 20 MP f/2.3, Primary Camera(3.4" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    Design
    • 208 grams
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 74.8 mm
    • Coral Green, Twilight Grey
    • 8.9 mm
    • 162.6 mm
    Display
    • 89.6 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 92.4 %
    • 19.5:9
    • 500 nits
    • AMOLED
    • 386 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    General
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    • May 18, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Mi 10 256GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.037 W/kg, Body: 0.718 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 17.0 s
    • Adreno 650
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+13+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • UFS 3.0
    Xiaomi Mi 10 256gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 256Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Mi 10 256Gb price in India at 46,945 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4780 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi 10 256Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi 10 256Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Mi 10 256Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Mi 10 256Gb Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Mi 10 256gb