Xiaomi Mi 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 in India?
Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India at 43,991 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4780 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.