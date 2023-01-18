 Xiaomi Mi 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi 10

    Xiaomi Mi 10 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 52,675 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4780 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 10 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34266/heroimage/136181-v9-xiaomi-mi-10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34266/images/Design/136181-v9-xiaomi-mi-10-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34266/images/Design/136181-v9-xiaomi-mi-10-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34266/images/Design/136181-v9-xiaomi-mi-10-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34266/images/Design/136181-v9-xiaomi-mi-10-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Xiaomi Mi 10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP
    • 4780 mAh
    • 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • 4780 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 01h 13m 47s
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0, 30W
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 20 MP f/2.3, Primary Camera(3.4" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.3
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.69
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 74.8 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 162.6 mm
    • Coral Green, Twilight Grey
    • 208 grams
    Display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 500 nits
    • AMOLED
    • 19.5:9
    • 386 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89.6 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 92.4 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Xiaomi
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • MIUI
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Mi 10
    • Yes
    • May 18, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.037 W/kg, Body: 0.718 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • 17.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 650
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+13+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    Xiaomi Mi 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 in India?

    Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India at 43,991 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4780 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi 10?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi 10?

    What is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Mi 10 Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Mi 10