Xiaomi Mi 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 52,675 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4780 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 10 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 10 now with free delivery.