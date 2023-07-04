 Xiaomi Mi 10i Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 20,899 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor , 4820 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 10i from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 10i now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹20,899
64 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4820 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 236 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 4820 mAh
  • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 58 minutes
  • 4820 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • F1.75
  • F2.45
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • S5KHM2, ISOCELL Plus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
  • Single
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
Design
  • 9 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 214.5 grams
  • 165.3 mm
  • Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, Atlantic Blue
  • 76.8 mm
Display
  • 450 nits
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 395 ppi
  • 84.61 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 120 Hz
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • MIUI
  • January 7, 2021 (Official)
  • Xiaomi
  • Yes
  • Mi 10i
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.867 W/kg, Body: 0.825 W/kg
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 8 nm
  • 6 GB
  • 23.0 s
  • Adreno 619
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 108+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi Mi 10i FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10I in India?

Xiaomi Mi 10I price in India at 21,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4820 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi 10I?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi 10I?

What is the Xiaomi Mi 10I Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Mi 10I Waterproof?

View More

    Xiaomi Mi 10i