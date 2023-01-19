 Xiaomi Mi 11t Pro 5g 12gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G 12GB RAM

    Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G 12GB RAM

    Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G 12GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 43,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G 12GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹43,999
    256 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Mi 11t Pro 5g 12gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 120W: 100 % in 17 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F1.75
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • F2.45
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 164.1 mm
    • Celestial Blue, Moonlight White, Meteorite Black
    • Dust proof
    • 8.8 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 204 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 1000 nits
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 85.12 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • AMOLED
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 12GB RAM
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • Mi 11T Pro 5G 12GB RAM
    • January 19, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.775 W/kg, Body: 0.493 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 18.0 s
    • 12 GB
    • Adreno 660
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 229 GB
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    Xiaomi Mi 11t Pro 5g 12gb Ram