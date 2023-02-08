Xiaomi Redmi 12c Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C Xiaomi Redmi 12C is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,390 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 12C from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 12C now with free delivery.