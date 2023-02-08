 Xiaomi Redmi 12c Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi 12C

    Xiaomi Redmi 12C

    Xiaomi Redmi 12C is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,390 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 12C from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 12C now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,390 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.71 inches (17.04 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Xiaomi Redmi 12C Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in India starts at Rs.8,390. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 12C is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 12c Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 192 grams
    • Shadow Black, Dark Blue, Mint Green, Lavender
    • 168.7 mm
    • 76.4 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.08 %
    • 500 nits
    • 20.6:9
    • 6.71 inches (17.04 cm)
    • 720 x 1650 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 268 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • Xiaomi
    • February 9, 2023 (Expected)
    • Android v12
    • Redmi 12C
    • MIUI
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 12c