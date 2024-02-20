 Xiaomi Redmi 4 16gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi 4 16GB

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16GB is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940 Processor , 4100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 4 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4 16GB now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 20 February 2024
XiaomiRedmi416GB_Display_5.0inches
1/36 XiaomiRedmi416GB_Display_5.0inches
Key Specs
₹7,490
16 GB
5.0 inches
Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
13 MP
5 MP
4100 mAh
Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Xiaomi Redmi 4 16GB Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi 4 16GB in India is Rs. 7,490.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi 4 16GB base model with 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gorgeous Black and Elegant Gold.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16GB

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gorgeous Black
Xiaomi Redmi 4 16gb Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940

  • Display

    5.0 inches

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Battery

    4100 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP

Battery

  • Removable

    No

  • TalkTime

    Up to 36 Hours(3G)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 432 Hours(3G)

  • Capacity

    4100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

Design

  • CPU

    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940

  • Graphics

    Adreno 505

  • Architecture

    64 bit

Display

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    HD (720 x 1280 pixels)

  • Screen Size

    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    70.67 %

  • Pixel Density

    294 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

Front Camera

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

General

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

  • Launch Date

    May 23, 2017 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

Main Camera

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera (1.12µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • OIS

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Multimedia

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

Network & Connectivity

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.75 W/kg, Body: 0.612 W/kg

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 100 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 100 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

Performance

  • Thickness

    8.6 mm

  • Build Material

    Case: Metal Back: Metal

  • Colours

    Gorgeous Black, Elegant Gold

  • Width

    69.9 mm

  • Height

    139.2 mm

  • Weight

    150 grams

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Rear

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Buy Now
Mobiles By Brand

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16gb FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb in India?

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb price in India at 7,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb?

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 13 MP megapixels.

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb?

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb is available in Gorgeous Black, Elegant Gold colors. It is priced at 7,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

How long does the Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb last?

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb battery lasts for Up to 432 Hours(3G). It is priced at 7,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

What is the Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb Battery Capacity?

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb has a 4100 mAh battery.

Is Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb Waterproof?

Xiaomi Redmi 4 16Gb comes with waterproof.
    Xiaomi Redmi 4 16gb