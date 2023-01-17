 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 6 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP + 5 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps 640x480 @ 120 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 147.5 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 146 grams
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold
    • 71.5 mm
    Display
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 72.68 %
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 295 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • MIUI
    • September 10, 2018 (Official)
    • Redmi 6
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 0.793 W/kg, Body: 0.707 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 23.9 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 6