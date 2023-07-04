Xiaomi Redmi 8a 3gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB RAM Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB RAM now with free delivery.