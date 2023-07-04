 Xiaomi Redmi 8a 3gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB RAM

Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹6,999
32 GB
6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
Xiaomi Redmi 8a 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 12 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • 02h 56m 56s
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • No
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • IMX363, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
Design
  • 188 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 75.4 mm
  • Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Red
  • Back: Plastic
  • 156.4 mm
  • 9.4 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • 400 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • 19:9
  • 270 ppi
  • 81.48 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • September 29, 2019 (Official)
  • No
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Redmi 8A 3GB RAM
  • MIUI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Wireless FM
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.339 W/kg, Body: 1.000 W/kg
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • Adreno 505
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 12 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • 26.0 s
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Up to 21 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi Redmi 8a 3gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3Gb Ram in India?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3Gb Ram price in India at 9,290 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3Gb Ram?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3Gb Ram Waterproof?

View More

    Xiaomi Redmi 8a 3gb Ram