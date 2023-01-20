 Xiaomi Redmi 8a Dual 64gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    64 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Xiaomi Redmi 8a Dual 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 156.4 mm
    • 188 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 75.4 mm
    • Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, Sky White
    Display
    • 81.48 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 270 ppi
    • 19:9
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 400 nits
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • MIUI
    • No
    • February 17, 2020 (Official)
    • Redmi 8A Dual 64GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.339 W/kg, Body: 1.000 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 3 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Adreno 505
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 8a Dual 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64Gb price in India at 8,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64Gb Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi 8a Dual 64gb