 Xiaomi Redmi 8a Dual Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock

    Xiaomi Redmi 8a Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 9.4 mm
    • Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, Sky White
    • 188 grams
    • 156.4 mm
    • 75.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 400 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 81.48 %
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • Redmi 8A Dual
    • MIUI
    • Xiaomi
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • No
    • February 18, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.339 W/kg, Body: 1.000 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • Adreno 505
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Redmi 8a Dual FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Redmi 8a Dual