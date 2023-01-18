 Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus

    Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is Rs.8,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 31.5 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 31.5 Hours(4G)
    • 02h 23m 41s
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 76.7 mm
    • 9 mm
    • 164.9 mm
    • Black, Light Blue, Light Green
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 192 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 88.89 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • Yes
    • 269 ppi
    • 81.15 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 400 nits
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • October 17, 2022 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • Redmi A1 Plus
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.869 W/kg, Body: 0.838 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 32.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus