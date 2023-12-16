 Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4gb Ram - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM

Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹6,799
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
MediaTek Helio G36
8 MP + 0.08 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM in India is Rs. 6,799.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in ...Read More

Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4gb Ram Full Specifications

  • 8 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • MediaTek Helio G36
  • 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Black, Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
  • 192 grams Below
  • 9 mm
  • 164.9 mm
  • 76.7 mm
  • IPS LCD
  • 81.15 %
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • Android Go
  • May 23, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
  • Xiaomi
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio G36
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Accelerometer
  • No
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Xiaomi Mobiles
Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4GB RAM Competitors
    Xiaomi Redmi A2 2023 4gb Ram