 Xiaomi Redmi Go Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Go

    Xiaomi Redmi Go is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Go from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Go now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xiaomi Redmi Go Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.0
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    Design
    • 140.4 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 70.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.3 mm
    • 137 grams
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 69.86 %
    • 294 ppi
    • 16:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Redmi Go
    • Xiaomi
    • No
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • March 22, 2019 (Official)
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.796 W/kg, Body: 0.613 W/kg
    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
    • Adreno 308
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 8 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi Go FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Go in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Go price in India at 4,350 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Go?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Go?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Go Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Go Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi Go