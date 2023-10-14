Xiaomi Redmi K70i Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K70i Xiaomi Redmi K70i is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 28,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi K70i Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70i in India is Rs. 28,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70i base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70i in India is Rs. 28,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70i base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi K70i (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5500 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date August 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 12 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

