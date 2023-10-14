 Xiaomi Redmi K70i Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi K70i

Xiaomi Redmi K70i

Xiaomi Redmi K70i is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 28,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
XiaomiRedmiK70i_Display_6.75inches(17.15cm)
1/1 XiaomiRedmiK70i_Display_6.75inches(17.15cm)
Key Specs
₹28,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
5500 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi K70i Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70i in India is Rs. 28,990.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70i base model with 12 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70i in India is Rs. 28,990.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70i base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi K70i

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Xiaomi Redmi K70i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 5500 mAh
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5500 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 390 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Xiaomi
  • August 28, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 12 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • 4 nm
  • Mali-G710 MC10
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Xiaomi
Icon
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
Add to compare
₹ 7,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Onyx Black, Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple
Add to compare
₹ 28,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 12 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue, Jade lack
Add to compare
₹ 11,499
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Moonstone Sliver, Pastel Blue, Jade Black
Add to compare
₹ 15,499
Check Details
View All Xiaomi Mobiles Icon
Xiaomi Redmi K70i Competitors
Icon
OPPO Reno8 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
Add to compare
₹ 29,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
Add to compare
₹ 19,990
Check Details
IQOO Neo 6 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Dark Nova, Cyber Range
Add to compare
₹ 27,990
Check Details
POCO F4 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Night Black, Neptune Green
Add to compare
₹ 27,999
Check Details
IQOO Z6 Pro
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom Dusk, Legion Sky
Add to compare
₹ 23,999
Check Details
Nothing Phone 1
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, White
Add to compare
₹ 23,999
Check Details
Motorola Edge 30
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Meteor Grey
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 24,999
₹30,999
Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 2 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Grey Sierra, Blue Haze
Add to compare
₹ 19,700
Check Details
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Misty Green, Tempest Gray
Add to compare
₹ 33,499
Check Details
Realme 11 Pro Plus
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Astral Black, Oasis Green, Sunrise Beige
Add to compare
₹ 24,999
Check Details

Xiaomi Videos

View all Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023

Xiaomi Redmi K70i News

Icon
Samsung Galaxy M13
Amazon Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals under 10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Tecno Spark 9 and more
07 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy M34
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Big discounts on Redmi 12, Realme Narzo 60X, Samsung Galaxy M34, more
04 Oct 2023
Check out the leather design of the new Xiaomi 13T.
Ahead of launch, big leaks on Xiaomi 13T emerge; Know design, price, more
19 Sep 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 launching soon! Check release date, specs, design, more
15 Sep 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
First Xiaomi flip phone to launch soon? Check Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rival's leaked specs
08 Sep 2023
Redmi 12C
Amazing offers on Redmi 12C; Check price after 39% discount on Amazon
27 Aug 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Xiaomi Redmi K70i