Xiaomi Redmi K80 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K80 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K80 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 43,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi K80 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5500 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5500 mAh Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Pixel Density 392 ppi

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Display Type OLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date December 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

