Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Se Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 SE Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 SE in India is Rs. 14,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 SE base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 SE in India is Rs. 14,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 SE base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 SE (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio G96

Front Camera 16 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Autofocus Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Screen Size 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Display Type Super AMOLED

Pixel Density 401 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date October 2, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 6 GB

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio G96

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

