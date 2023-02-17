 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5g Price in India (17, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 5200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5G from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 17 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37092/heroimage/149190-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-12-pro-max-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37092/images/Design/149190-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-12-pro-max-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37092/images/Design/149190-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-12-pro-max-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    5200 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    5200 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 5200 mAh
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 67W
    • No
    • 5200 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera
    Display
    • 90.8 %
    • 120 Hz
    • 20.1:9
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • 403 ppi
    General
    • Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5G
    • Android v12
    • March 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 642L
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • 6 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Max 5g