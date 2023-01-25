 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32GB is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30457/heroimage/114480-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30457/images/Design/114480-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30457/images/Design/114480-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30457/images/Design/114480-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30457/images/Design/114480-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-4-32gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    4100 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4100 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 4100 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 151 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Black, Gold, Grey
    • 76 mm
    • 165 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 72.5 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 401 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • January 23, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • Redmi Note 4 32GB
    • MIUI
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Head: 1.6 W/kg, Body: 0.375 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • 3 GB
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 506
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Explorer, Mi Cloud, Mi Remote
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32Gb price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32Gb Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 32gb