GTA 6, Nintendo's new console, and more: Key gaming events to watch for in 2025

2025 promises to be a monumental year for the gaming industry. With fresh releases, anticipated hardware upgrades, and new ventures, the year is already making waves among enthusiasts. After a challenging 2024 marked by significant layoffs and studio closures, the tide seems ready to turn. Among the most awaited events are the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 and the introduction of Nintendo's next-generation console.

GTA 6

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is perhaps the most significant gaming event of 2025. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this sequel for over a decade, following the record-breaking success of GTA 5. Set in a fictional version of Florida, the game will feature dual protagonists, adding a new layer to the GTA series. Its first trailer garnered 90 million views within a day, setting a new benchmark for game promotions.

Industry experts predict that GTA 6 will dominate the gaming landscape. Although Rockstar Games has kept details under wraps, the immense anticipation surrounding the game suggests it will redefine the gaming industry when it releases in autumn. While some remain concerned about potential delays, industry insiders are optimistic, citing no signs of a setback yet.

GTA 6 is expected to significantly impact hardware sales. Many gamers are still holding onto older consoles, and GTA 6 might just be the push needed to upgrade to the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series models.

Nintendo's Next Console: What We Know So Far

Alongside GTA 6, Nintendo's next console is generating buzz. Official details are scarce, but it is confirmed that a new system is in development. Fans are speculating about its name - most commonly referred to as the Nintendo Switch 2, and its capabilities. The new console will support existing Switch games, and the company has promised to release further details by March 2025.

Expect a similar design to the original Switch but with more power under the hood. Given the success of the first Switch, which has sold over 146 million units, Nintendo is unlikely to veer too far from the winning formula. The new console could offer enhanced graphics and performance, but backward compatibility indicates it will not deviate drastically from its predecessor.

Rising Indie Games and Esports Events

While major titles like GTA 6 take centre stage, smaller indie games are also setting the tone for 2025. Titles like Balatro have already earned recognition, with more indie games expected to gain traction in the coming year. However, the challenge of visibility in a crowded market remains a significant hurdle for developers.

In addition, 2025 will mark the debut of the Olympic Esports Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event is expected to spark conversations about the intersection of gaming and international sports. The Olympic Games' inclusion of esports could either legitimise the industry or spark debates about sportswashing, a term used to describe attempts to improve a country's reputation through investments in global events. The impact of this new venture remains to be seen, but it promises to shape the future of competitive gaming.

