GTA 6 leak sparks buzz: New video may premiere on YouTube soon, claims insider

Rockstar Games may be preparing to release a new video for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) on YouTube, according to claims from X user @GTASixJoker. The user, who posted a tweet with an attached screenshot of what appears to be website code, suggests the video could be made public in a few hours. However, the authenticity of the claim remains unverified at this time.

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have been eagerly awaiting updates on GTA 6, especially after the release of its first trailer over a year ago. Since then, no new official content has been shared, leaving players frustrated and speculating about the game's progress. While @GTASixJoker's post has generated significant buzz, it remains to be seen if the prediction proves true.

GTA 6: Speculation Grows Amidst Ongoing Leaks

The leaker insists that the information was verified, stating that the video is visible in the website's code. In response to fan theories suggesting a December 27, 2024 release for the second GTA 6 trailer, @GTASixJoker hinted it could be a premiere event. Fans who have been following recent rumours are aware of the ongoing speculation about a trailer release, though similar predictions over the past months have yet to materialise.

As anticipation grows, it would not be surprising if Rockstar Games did decide to release more content soon. With the first trailer now over a year old, players are hopeful for more substantial updates ahead of the game's planned Fall 2025 launch.

GTA 6 Release Date: New Leaks Spark Interest in the Gaming Community

Meanwhile, another leak has made waves in the gaming community. On December 25, 2024, documents related to older Grand Theft Auto games surfaced online. Similarly, the source code of Saints Row 4, a 2013 release from Deep Silver Volition, was also reportedly leaked on 4Chan. Although no major revelations have come from these leaks, they continue to stir interest, especially given the shared similarities between the Saints Row franchise and Grand Theft Auto.

Interestingly, the GTA 5 source code, which leaked around Christmas last year, provided insight into unused content, including scrapped DLCs. This latest round of leaks highlights ongoing discussions about cut content, with Grand Theft Auto 3's cancelled multiplayer mode among the revelations.