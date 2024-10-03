Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

Rockstar Games has kept fans in suspense regarding the details of the much-anticipated GTA 6. However, that mystery faced a setback when a gameplay teaser appeared online, leading to an unintended confirmation from Rockstar itself. This occurrence has stirred excitement and speculation among fans, who now believe certain leaks may be genuine.

Copyright Takedown Fuels Speculation

On September 13, the X account GTA 6 Countdown shared a list of the latest rumours surrounding the game. One post included a screenshot that was quickly removed by the copyright holder. The removal fueled speculation that the rumours may have substance. But that wasn't the only signal hinting at authenticity. GTA 6 Countdown claimed it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company. This legal action has led many to believe that something within the shared teaser revealed too much about the game.

Fans' Reactions to Ongoing Leaks

The flood of teasers and leaks has made it difficult to determine which part of the gameplay has drawn the ire of Take-Two. However, while the specifics remain unclear, the frequency of these incidents is beginning to test the patience of fans. One user expressed disappointment about the game's rumoured length, commenting that a shorter story compared to Rockstar's previous title, Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), would be underwhelming. Others echoed similar sentiments, comparing the lengthy storyline of RDR2 to reading a novel.

Meanwhile, there is ongoing debate about whether Rockstar Games' concern centred around an image included in the post or other content. The original poster claimed that the DMCA notice applied to a different screenshot, rather than any artificial intelligence-generated image that had been removed.

Although the precise trigger for Rockstar's legal action remains unclear, the leak has added fuel to the ongoing speculation. Fans view this response as confirmation that something significant has indeed surfaced, pushing anticipation for GTA VI to new heights.