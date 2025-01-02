Epic Games store kicks off 2025 with free Kingdom Come: Deliverance for a limited time- Details

The Epic Games Store has welcomed 2025 by offering Kingdom Come: Deliverance for free, allowing gamers to dive into the acclaimed RPG once again. Available for free until January 2nd, this marks the second time the game has been featured on the platform, offering a chance for new players to experience the immersive medieval world it brings to life.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, developed by Warhorse Studios, throws players into the realistic Kingdom of Bohemia during the medieval era. With a deep narrative, an intense combat system, and intricate world-building, the game has earned recognition for its dedication to historical accuracy. The free offer is likely to draw in new players, even though it was previously available as a free title in 2020.

Set in the Holy Roman Empire's Kingdom of Bohemia, Kingdom Come: Deliverance focuses on the life of a commoner caught in the midst of political turmoil. The game's combat system emphasizes realism, featuring stamina management and tactical elements that challenge players' skills. Progression is also grounded in realism, with a detailed character development system that adds depth to every decision made.

Why is This Free Offer Significant?

The game's world is vast, featuring villages, forests, castles, and sprawling landscapes that encourage exploration. Players navigate through a branching storyline with choices that directly influence the game's outcome, making each playthrough feel unique.

Though some may be familiar with Kingdom Come: Deliverance from its first free release, those who missed it now have another chance to add it to their collection. For Epic Games Store loyalists who already own the title, the offering may not seem as exciting, but for newcomers, it's an opportunity to experience a game known for its challenging mechanics and historical accuracy.

What's Next for Kingdom Come: Deliverance Fans?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is part of Epic Games' ongoing initiative to offer players free games throughout the year, with this title marking a significant start to 2025. With the sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, on the horizon, now is a perfect time to immerse oneself in the world of Bohemia before the next chapter arrives.