GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed

GTA 5 has dominated PS Plus Extra, but something surprising outperformed it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 12:03 IST
Dying Light 2 outpaces GTA 5 in player count on PS Plus Extra, surprising many subscribers. (Rockstar Games)

A recent analysis of PlayStation Plus Extra data reveals that Dying Light 2, the open-world zombie survival RPG, has attracted more players than Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5), despite being added to the service just last month. Techland's title has quickly gained traction, becoming one of the most-played games in the November 2024 lineup for PS Plus Extra.

Both Dying Light 2 and GTA 5 were featured prominently in the November 2024 PS Plus Extra collection, alongside other popular titles like Chivalry 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin, MotoGP 24, and The Sims 4: Island Living. This marks the second appearance of GTA 5 on the subscription service, having previously joined in December 2023. GTA 5 has sold over 205 million copies as of November 2024, making it one of the best-selling games in history, with millions of players across various platforms.

TrueTrophies Data Highlights Engagement Trends

According to a report from TrueTrophies (via Game Rant), which analyzed data from 3.5 million active PlayStation Network accounts, Dying Light 2 topped the player count for the November 2024 PS Plus Extra offerings. While exact numbers for Dying Light 2 were not disclosed, the report showed that GTA 5 reached 56.4% of Dying Light 2's total player base on the service. This data highlights Dying Light 2's impressive performance, especially considering the immense popularity of GTA 5.

Also read: GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated

Stick Fight: The Game, another November 2024 addition, claimed third place in terms of player engagement, reaching 48.81 percent of Dying Light 2's player count. Although Stick Fight fell short compared to GTA 5, its performance is notable for a game originally released in 2017, highlighting its continued appeal as a co-op party title.

Also read: Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details

Strong Performance for November Lineup

In addition to topping the November player charts, Dying Light 2 ranked 6th in TrueTrophies' list of the biggest PS Plus Extra games of 2024. The overall November lineup secured the second spot among the most-played PS Plus Extra and Premium months of the year. This strong showing for the November 2024 additions reflects the growing popularity of the service among subscribers.

Looking ahead, fans are eager to see how the December 2024 lineup will fare. With PlayStation celebrating its 30th anniversary, expectations for the upcoming month are high. However, only time will reveal whether PS Plus Extra will continue its momentum into the final stretch of the year.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 12:03 IST
