GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards

GTA 6 is expected to be a more ambitious game than GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, and here’s why.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 11:28 IST
GTA 6
GTA 6 is expected to launch in the second half of 2025. (Rockstar Games )

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game launch in the history of gaming—and rightly so—considering the immense hype generated by its first trailer and the slew of leaks over the years. Based on what we know so far, the game is set to expand on GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in more ways than one, featuring enhanced graphical fidelity, greater detail, and ambitious innovations. Here, we'll walk you through four major changes you can expect compared to GTA 5—all of which are likely to make GTA 6 significantly better and more ambitious game than ever before.

1. GTA 6 Will Feature Better-Looking and Smarter NPCs

The NPCs in GTA 5 were certainly not bad, but with GTA 6, they are expected to be both smarter and more visually detailed. If you've played Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll know it already introduced highly dynamic and immersive NPC interactions. Now imagine GTA 6 taking this even further.

A glimpse of this can be seen in the beach scene from the first GTA 6 trailer. Here, NPCs are shown running with dogs, applying sunscreen, drinking beer, riding jet skis, and more—suggesting a richer, more lifelike world.

2. GTA 6 Could Reintroduce Gyms and a Dynamic Body Mechanic

If you played GTA: San Andreas, you'll remember being able to take CJ to the gym to get buff, or the way eating too much and neglecting exercise could lead to weight gain. Reports and rumours suggest that this feature could make a comeback in GTA 6. 

Both GTA 4 and GTA 5 skipped this mechanic, opting instead to introduce mini-games like tennis. However, if gyms and dynamic body mechanics do return, they could add a new layer of character personalisation. Imagine a fat Jason struggling to perform optimally on missions or a muscular Lucia tearing through enemies with ease. If implemented, this feature could open up endless gameplay possibilities and make the game world even more dynamic.

3. GTA 6 Missions Might Offer More Choice

While GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 gave players an illusion of choice, most missions had to be completed in a specific way. Rumours suggest that GTA 6 could introduce more dynamic missions, offering players greater freedom in how they approach objectives. This would not only make gameplay more engaging over the long term but also reward strategic thinking, adding depth to the overall experience.

4. GTA 6 Could Feature Explorable Interiors

The vast world of GTA 5 featured a mix of terrains and an expansive urban environment, but many buildings were inaccessible. Speculation suggests that GTA 6 might change this, offering explorable interiors with detailed and realistic designs. Although it remains unclear which buildings will be accessible, public spaces like hospitals and shopping malls would be great additions.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 11:28 IST
