GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
Rockstar Games might soon bring GTA 5 FiveM-like modding features to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing console players to create custom content.
Recent rumours suggest Rockstar Games is planning to introduce a feature similar to the popular PC modification FiveM on their next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A report by GTA Focal (X/@GTAFocal) suggests that the company has been working on a tool that would enable console users to create modded content within the official game. This would bring a popular PC experience to current-gen consoles, though details remain unconfirmed by Rockstar Games.
A report by GTA Focal, citing interviews with people claiming to be former Cfx.re employees (the team behind FiveM), suggests Rockstar was secretly working on a competitor to FiveM. This project aimed to replicate the functionalities of FiveM within Rockstar's ecosystem but was reportedly abandoned two years ago, before the acquisition of Cfx.re.
Potential Content Creation Tool for Consoles
FiveM has garnered attention for hosting Grand Theft Auto role-playing servers on PC, a feature that console players have been unable to access due to restrictions on third-party modding. However, the former employees mentioned that Rockstar Games might be planning to introduce a similar content generation tool for Grand Theft Auto Online, allowing users to create their own content later this year. Current-gen console players are expected to benefit from this development as well.
Rumoured Integration into GTA Online
According to the report, this new tool could be linked to an upcoming Rockstar project anticipated to be integrated into GTA Online in early fall. The next-gen consoles might follow shortly after. The speculation is supported by the recent addition of a ‘Mission Creator' tool in the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update, which could indicate Rockstar's intent to offer more content creation options to players.
While these rumours have sparked excitement within the Grand Theft Auto community, Rockstar Games has not provided any official statements on the matter. As a result, fans should approach this information with caution until there is confirmation from the company.
