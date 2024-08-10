GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption Online are multiplayer modes from Rockstar Games' well-known titles, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. In modern gaming, multiplayer modes play a crucial role in extending a game's lifespan. Rockstar Games recognized this and incorporated these modes into their popular franchises, offering players a variety of activities.

Despite both being multiplayer experiences, several key distinctions set these two games apart. Here are five major differences between Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption Online:

1. Modes of Transport

Set in the late 1800s, Red Dead Redemption Online relies on horses as the primary means of transportation, mirroring its single-player mode. In contrast, GTA Online features a wide range of vehicles, including cars, planes, and boats. The game even includes futuristic options like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, a weaponized hoverbike, adding variety to the transportation experience.

2. Weapons

Weapons are central to both games, but the arsenal in each reflects their respective time periods. GTA Online offers modern firearms familiar to players, along with futuristic options like laser guns. Red Dead Redemption Online, staying true to its historical setting, provides a vintage collection of weapons. The melee combat also differs, with GTA Online offering a simplified approach, while Red Dead Redemption Online delivers a more impactful feel.

3. The Map

The maps in both games are expansive but differ in layout and atmosphere. In GTA Online, Los Santos serves as the main city, with the surrounding Blaine County offering a vast, often desolate landscape. Red Dead Redemption Online's map, however, feels more lively, featuring the bustling city of Saint Denis alongside smaller towns like Valentine, Rhodes, and Blackwater. This distribution of towns and cities gives the world a more dynamic feel.

4. Gameplay

Both games include missions and businesses for players to earn money, but the gameplay differs. Red Dead Redemption Online offers roles like Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Moonshiner. GTA Online, meanwhile, includes a variety of businesses such as Acid Labs, underground bunkers, and the Celebrity Solutions Agency. The recent addition of the Salvage Yard in GTA Online further diversifies its business options. The choice of gameplay ultimately depends on the player's preference.

5. Support from Rockstar Games

One significant difference is the level of support from Rockstar Games. While Red Dead Redemption Online has a dedicated fan base, it receives fewer updates compared to GTA Online. The lack of content updates for Red Dead Redemption Online led to the "Save Red Dead Online" campaign, where fans voiced their concerns on social media. In contrast, GTA Online received three major updates in 2023 alone, along with weekly events every Thursday, keeping the game fresh and engaging.

These differences highlight how each game offers a distinct multiplayer experience, catering to different player preferences and interests.