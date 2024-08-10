 GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption Online, both from Rockstar Games, offer unique multiplayer experiences. Here are five key differences between these two popular online modes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2024, 17:00 IST
Icon
Top 7 games like GTA to dive into for exciting open world adventures in 2024 while waiting for GTA 6
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online
1/7 Red Dead Redemption Series: Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 offer an experience reminiscent of GTA, but with a Western twist. Released in 2010 and 2018 respectively, these games transport players to expansive open worlds filled with criminal activities and heists. They excel in storytelling and character development, bringing to life a range of missions across diverse locations like Mexico and the Caribbean. The narrative depth and intricate world design make this series a must-play for fans of the GTA experience. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/7 Saints Row 2: Saints Row 2, developed by Deep Silver Volition and launched in 2008, is often dubbed a GTA clone. However, it distinguishes itself with its unique style and freedom. Players can create a custom character and dive into a large open world with an array of weapons and vehicles. The game offers numerous missions and side quests, maintaining a level of engagement through its entertaining, albeit different, storytelling approach. (Xbox.com)
image caption
3/7 Just Cause 3: Avalanche Studios’ Just Cause 3, released in 2015, combines explosive action with a vast open world. Set in a tropical paradise under a dictator’s rule, players use grappling hooks and wingsuits to cause chaos. The game’s extensive map encourages players to unleash destruction while completing various objectives. The high-paced gameplay and creative freedom make Just Cause 3 a thrilling alternative for those seeking GTA-like mayhem. (Xbox.com)
image caption
4/7 Watch Dogs 2: Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2, from 2016, elevates the hacking element in a beautifully recreated San Francisco. Players can hack a multitude of objects and systems, enhancing their gameplay experience. The sequel improves on its predecessor with engaging characters and a wide range of activities that go beyond typical fetch quests. Its exploration and innovative interactions set it apart as a notable choice for GTA enthusiasts. (Xbox.com)
image caption
5/7 Mad Max: Released by Avalanche Studios in 2015, Mad Max is an underrated gem that offers a blend of intense driving and combat. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game focuses on vehicular action, complemented by hand-to-hand combat and a gripping story. Players must reclaim their stolen vehicle and navigate through a richly detailed world, making Mad Max a compelling choice for fans of the GTA genre. (Xbox.com)
image caption
6/7 Mafia III: Mafia III, developed by Hangar 13 and released in 2016, provides a unique twist on the open-world formula. The game features a compact, yet detailed map and combines strong third-person combat with engaging driving mechanics. Set in a crime-ridden city, it offers a narrative of revenge and moral choices, making it a significant entry in the open-world genre that fans of GTA should explore. (Xbox)
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online
7/7 Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, launched in 2020, delivers a futuristic twist on the GTA formula. Set in the sprawling Night City, the game offers unparalleled freedom in a vibrant, lawless environment. Despite its RPG elements, Cyberpunk 2077 shares similarities with GTA, such as an immersive world and memorable characters. Its dynamic story and cutting-edge graphics make it a standout for those seeking a GTA-like experience in a sci-fi setting. (Xbox.com)
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online
icon View all Images
GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption Online offer unique multiplayer experiences with notable differences. Here's a comparison. (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption Online are multiplayer modes from Rockstar Games' well-known titles, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. In modern gaming, multiplayer modes play a crucial role in extending a game's lifespan. Rockstar Games recognized this and incorporated these modes into their popular franchises, offering players a variety of activities.

Despite both being multiplayer experiences, several key distinctions set these two games apart. Here are five major differences between Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption Online:

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹112,300₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

1. Modes of Transport

Set in the late 1800s, Red Dead Redemption Online relies on horses as the primary means of transportation, mirroring its single-player mode. In contrast, GTA Online features a wide range of vehicles, including cars, planes, and boats. The game even includes futuristic options like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, a weaponized hoverbike, adding variety to the transportation experience.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

2. Weapons

Weapons are central to both games, but the arsenal in each reflects their respective time periods. GTA Online offers modern firearms familiar to players, along with futuristic options like laser guns. Red Dead Redemption Online, staying true to its historical setting, provides a vintage collection of weapons. The melee combat also differs, with GTA Online offering a simplified approach, while Red Dead Redemption Online delivers a more impactful feel.

3. The Map

The maps in both games are expansive but differ in layout and atmosphere. In GTA Online, Los Santos serves as the main city, with the surrounding Blaine County offering a vast, often desolate landscape. Red Dead Redemption Online's map, however, feels more lively, featuring the bustling city of Saint Denis alongside smaller towns like Valentine, Rhodes, and Blackwater. This distribution of towns and cities gives the world a more dynamic feel.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval' game

4. Gameplay

Both games include missions and businesses for players to earn money, but the gameplay differs. Red Dead Redemption Online offers roles like Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Moonshiner. GTA Online, meanwhile, includes a variety of businesses such as Acid Labs, underground bunkers, and the Celebrity Solutions Agency. The recent addition of the Salvage Yard in GTA Online further diversifies its business options. The choice of gameplay ultimately depends on the player's preference.

Also read: GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

5. Support from Rockstar Games

One significant difference is the level of support from Rockstar Games. While Red Dead Redemption Online has a dedicated fan base, it receives fewer updates compared to GTA Online. The lack of content updates for Red Dead Redemption Online led to the "Save Red Dead Online" campaign, where fans voiced their concerns on social media. In contrast, GTA Online received three major updates in 2023 alone, along with weekly events every Thursday, keeping the game fresh and engaging.

These differences highlight how each game offers a distinct multiplayer experience, catering to different player preferences and interests.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 17:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 5 available for free for limited time: know how to download and explore other offers red dead redemption 3 fans split over rockstar games' new leaked ‘project medieval’ game 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more gta 6 targets fall 2025 release; maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call gta 6 trailer 2 leak teases san andreas map; major reveal expected on august 4 how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps garena free fire redeem codes for august 10: here are the latest codes for exclusive rewards, check how to redeem
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more
GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Realme 13 Pro series, and more smartphones launched this week
We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets