 GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor | Gaming News
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor

As anticipation builds for Grand Theft Auto 6, gamers express growing concern over potential microtransactions. With the profitability of Shark Cards and the expansion of the GTA+ subscription service, players fear that the new release could continue the trend of pay-to-win mechanics.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 06:51 IST
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.
Gamers fear that Grand Theft Auto 6 might heavily rely on microtransactions, following the profitable models of Shark Cards and the expanding GTA+ subscription service. (Rockstar Games)

As Rockstar Games prepares for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), speculations around a potential multiplayer mode is rife. One significant concern among the gaming community is the role of microtransactions in the upcoming title. Here are five reasons why gamers might be worried about this aspect.

Profitable Shark Cards

One of the primary reasons for concern is the success of Shark Cards in GTA Online. These cards, which can be purchased with real money to acquire in-game cash, have created a pay-to-win environment that many players find unfair. Despite the backlash, Shark Cards have proven highly profitable for Rockstar, making it likely they will appear in GTA 6. This could continue to disadvantage players who prefer to earn progress through gameplay rather than monetary expenditure.

Expanding GTA+ Subscription Service

Another element adding to the worry is expanding the GTA+ subscription service. Initially launched for Grand Theft Auto Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, GTA+ offers monthly benefits and exclusive in-game content for a fee. Despite its unpopularity among some fans, the service has been financially successful, prompting Rockstar to raise its monthly fee and include additional benefits, such as access to classic Rockstar titles. This expansion suggests that GTA+ might play a significant role in GTA 6, potentially locking desirable content behind a paywall.

Exclusive Gameplay Features for Subscribers

The June 2024 Bottom Dollar Bounties update introduced exclusive gameplay features for GTA+ subscribers, such as remote business revenue collection. This has led to speculation that similar exclusive features could be implemented in GTA 6, potentially restricting access to certain gameplay elements for non-subscribers. While there is no confirmation yet, the GTA Online trend suggests it is possible.

Long Gap Between Rockstar Titles

After the release of GTA 6, it could be a long time before another new Rockstar Games title is launched. Given this potential gap, Rockstar might seek to maximize revenue from GTA 6 through microtransactions. If future DLCs are offered for free, as they were for GTA Online, the studio might rely even more on microtransactions to sustain profitability.

Industry Trend Towards Microtransactions

Lastly, the trend towards microtransactions in the gaming industry at large is a significant concern. With many games incorporating some form of microtransactions, GTA 6 will likely follow suit. Given the financial success of Shark Cards and GTA+, Rockstar is expected to leverage microtransactions in what could be the biggest video game release ever.

While the specifics of GTA 6's multiplayer and microtransaction models remain unconfirmed, past trends and industry norms suggest that players have valid reasons to be concerned. Only time will reveal the exact nature of microtransactions in GTA 6.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 06:51 IST
