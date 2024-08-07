 GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

A fan-made cover art for GTA 6 has sparked optimism among players about the game’s potential installation size, despite no official confirmation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2024, 10:40 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
icon View all Images
A fan-made cover art for GTA 6 hints at an optimistic 95GB install size. (Rockstar Games YouTube)

A fan-created cover art for the highly anticipated GTA 6 has stirred excitement among players, particularly about the game's potential installation size. Although Rockstar has not confirmed the actual size, the custom art offers a hopeful glimpse.

GTA 6, set for release next year, is one of the most eagerly awaited games. As the eighth main instalment in Rockstar Games' popular series, it marks the first new entry in over a decade, heightening fans' anticipation. The first official trailer dropped last December, and since then, updates have been scarce.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹109,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Details on the Fan-Created Art

Amid the wait, a fan shared their imagined cover art for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 on r/GTA6. The art features the new protagonists, Jason and Lucia, posing on a car with Vice City in the background. A closer look at the back of the cover reveals an intriguing detail: the suggested install size of 95GB.

Considering the game's expected scale and the need to surpass its predecessor, GTA V, this estimate seems low. Fans expressed scepticism, with one commenting, “Everything is perfect except that 95GB storage is required,” and another suggesting, “95? Double it, please.” The actual install size remains unknown, but it's anticipated to be significantly larger.

Also read: GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

Rumours About GTA 5 FiveM on Next-Gen Consoles

In other news, rumours hint at the arrival of GTA 5 FiveM, also known as Cfx.re, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. GTA Focal (X/@GTAFocal) reported that Rockstar is developing a tool to enable modded content on these consoles. However, Rockstar has yet to confirm this, and the community is advised to remain cautious.

GTA Focal claims to have interviewed former GTA 5 FiveM employees, who revealed details about both Rockstar Games and Cfx.re. While these rumours have excited the community, they await official confirmation from Rockstar.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval' game

The GTA 6 buzz continues to grow as fans eagerly await more concrete details, including the actual install size and potential new features for the franchise.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 10:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on ps5 pro: here's why gta 6 trailer 2 leak teases san andreas map; major reveal expected on august 4 gta 5 available for free for limited time: know how to download and explore other offers gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes red dead redemption 3 fans split over rockstar games' new leaked ‘project medieval’ game gta 6: will pc gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release? gta 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ gen ai strike - here’s why [explained] 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more microsoft makes over 50 games free to play without xbox live gold
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets