GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

A fan-created cover art for the highly anticipated GTA 6 has stirred excitement among players, particularly about the game's potential installation size. Although Rockstar has not confirmed the actual size, the custom art offers a hopeful glimpse.

GTA 6, set for release next year, is one of the most eagerly awaited games. As the eighth main instalment in Rockstar Games' popular series, it marks the first new entry in over a decade, heightening fans' anticipation. The first official trailer dropped last December, and since then, updates have been scarce.

Details on the Fan-Created Art

Amid the wait, a fan shared their imagined cover art for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 on r/GTA6. The art features the new protagonists, Jason and Lucia, posing on a car with Vice City in the background. A closer look at the back of the cover reveals an intriguing detail: the suggested install size of 95GB.

Considering the game's expected scale and the need to surpass its predecessor, GTA V, this estimate seems low. Fans expressed scepticism, with one commenting, “Everything is perfect except that 95GB storage is required,” and another suggesting, “95? Double it, please.” The actual install size remains unknown, but it's anticipated to be significantly larger.

Rumours About GTA 5 FiveM on Next-Gen Consoles

In other news, rumours hint at the arrival of GTA 5 FiveM, also known as Cfx.re, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. GTA Focal (X/@GTAFocal) reported that Rockstar is developing a tool to enable modded content on these consoles. However, Rockstar has yet to confirm this, and the community is advised to remain cautious.

GTA Focal claims to have interviewed former GTA 5 FiveM employees, who revealed details about both Rockstar Games and Cfx.re. While these rumours have excited the community, they await official confirmation from Rockstar.

The GTA 6 buzz continues to grow as fans eagerly await more concrete details, including the actual install size and potential new features for the franchise.