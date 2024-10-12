GTA 6 fans left in the dark as Halloween update teases Zombie apocalypse DLC

GTA 6 enthusiasts express frustration over the ongoing wait for news on the highly anticipated trailer 2. In the absence of updates, gamers received a Halloween update for GTA 5, immersing players in a spooky environment filled with thrilling missions and enticing rewards. Additionally, rumours circulate about a new Zombie Apocalypse DLC set for release during the Halloween 2024 event in GTA 5 Online.

While GTA Vice City introduced players to Miami, GTA 6 promises a new iteration of the city, showcasing a more realistic version of the iconic location. Developers aim to create a detailed and immersive representation of Miami, enhancing the gameplay experience.

Since the debut of the first official trailer several months ago, information on GTA 6 has remained scarce. However, one key feature stands out: the game will utilise AI-enabled gameplay. This innovation will introduce AI-driven NPCs, allowing players to interact with every character using voice or chat. Mirroring the NPC mechanics in Red Dead Redemption 2, these characters will follow their own daily routines and exhibit distinct personalities, enriching player interactions. The integration of AI in GTA 6 enhances this experience, making interactions even more engaging.

Moreover, GTA 6 will feature AI-enabled celebrity interactions, allowing players to engage with well-known personalities, including internet stars and vloggers, in an innovative manner. This interaction adds a unique layer to the gameplay, bringing familiar faces into the gaming world.

The game's vast open world will be larger than that of GTA 5, offering limitless exploration opportunities. Players can expect significant map expansions through future paid DLCs, adding even more content to the experience.

Visually, GTA 6 aims to surpass its predecessors with advanced graphics that elevate the overall gameplay. The cutting-edge visual design promises to enhance immersion for players, contributing to a more dynamic gaming experience.

As anticipation grows for GTA 6 trailer 2, speculation suggests a potential release in late 2024, though no confirmed date has been announced. The recent hiring of a screenshot capture artist for upcoming Rockstar Games has sparked curiosity. While this role may not directly pertain to GTA Online, it hints at the possibility of new titles in development, leaving fans eager for updates from Rockstar regarding the future of GTA 6 and its portfolio.