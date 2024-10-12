 GTA 6 fans left in the dark as Halloween update teases Zombie apocalypse DLC | Gaming News
GTA 6 enthusiasts are growing impatient for trailer 2 amidst Halloween updates for GTA 5. The new game will introduce AI interactions and a larger map, with visual enhancements.

| Updated on: Oct 12 2024, 15:00 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans are frustrated by the wait for trailer 2, while Halloween updates for GTA 5 offer spooky gameplay. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 enthusiasts express frustration over the ongoing wait for news on the highly anticipated trailer 2. In the absence of updates, gamers received a Halloween update for GTA 5, immersing players in a spooky environment filled with thrilling missions and enticing rewards. Additionally, rumours circulate about a new Zombie Apocalypse DLC set for release during the Halloween 2024 event in GTA 5 Online.

While GTA Vice City introduced players to Miami, GTA 6 promises a new iteration of the city, showcasing a more realistic version of the iconic location. Developers aim to create a detailed and immersive representation of Miami, enhancing the gameplay experience.

Also read: Microsoft's Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details

Since the debut of the first official trailer several months ago, information on GTA 6 has remained scarce. However, one key feature stands out: the game will utilise AI-enabled gameplay. This innovation will introduce AI-driven NPCs, allowing players to interact with every character using voice or chat. Mirroring the NPC mechanics in Red Dead Redemption 2, these characters will follow their own daily routines and exhibit distinct personalities, enriching player interactions. The integration of AI in GTA 6 enhances this experience, making interactions even more engaging.

Also read: GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update

Moreover, GTA 6 will feature AI-enabled celebrity interactions, allowing players to engage with well-known personalities, including internet stars and vloggers, in an innovative manner. This interaction adds a unique layer to the gameplay, bringing familiar faces into the gaming world.

The game's vast open world will be larger than that of GTA 5, offering limitless exploration opportunities. Players can expect significant map expansions through future paid DLCs, adding even more content to the experience.

Also read: Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6's future?

Visually, GTA 6 aims to surpass its predecessors with advanced graphics that elevate the overall gameplay. The cutting-edge visual design promises to enhance immersion for players, contributing to a more dynamic gaming experience.

As anticipation grows for GTA 6 trailer 2, speculation suggests a potential release in late 2024, though no confirmed date has been announced. The recent hiring of a screenshot capture artist for upcoming Rockstar Games has sparked curiosity. While this role may not directly pertain to GTA Online, it hints at the possibility of new titles in development, leaving fans eager for updates from Rockstar regarding the future of GTA 6 and its portfolio.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 15:00 IST
