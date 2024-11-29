GTA 6 fans speculate December 3 release date for second trailer after Rockstar Games latest post

Rockstar Games' recent social media post has once again sparked speculation among the Grand Theft Auto fanbase, with many now pointing to December 3, 2024, as the potential date for the release of GTA 6's second trailer. Theories about the next GTA 6 trailer have been circulating for some time, with fans closely analyzing Rockstar's posts for hidden clues.

GTA 6 Trailer Release Date: Spotlight on Rockstar's Recent Post

A fan on X, TGG (@TGGonYT), drew attention to the number "3" in the artwork of Rockstar's recent post, jokingly stating, "I see you, December 3 confirmed 100% undeniable proof." The post in question was related to The Diamond Casino Heist week in GTA Online's The Heist Challenge, with the number "3" appearing prominently on a telephone in the image. Another user, @InbasagarNadar, joined in on the fun, adding to the speculation with the comment, “More hopium,” referencing the growing number of fan theories surrounding the possible GTA 6 teaser.

However, while the number "3" has caught the attention of many, it's worth noting that it has appeared in previous Rockstar posts as well. This includes earlier theories surrounding a supposed GTA 6 trailer teaser involving moon imagery. Fans have also speculated about hidden messages in reflections in posts like the one featuring a Police Predator Boat, where blue and pink tones were believed to hint at GTA 6's theme.

Fall 2025 Launch Window Confirmed

Despite the wave of excitement, many fans remain skeptical, acknowledging the low success rate of past theories. As a result, some responses to the post include jokes rather than genuine expectations.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding the release of the next GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has confirmed that the game is set to launch in Fall 2025. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to see if December 3 becomes a significant day for the much-anticipated title.