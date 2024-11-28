Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Comic Con 2024: Crunchyroll to bring solo leveling dome and Rana Daggubati for Delhi's anime fans

Comic Con 2024: Crunchyroll to bring solo leveling dome and Rana Daggubati for Delhi's anime fans

Get ready, anime fans! Crunchyroll is bringing an unforgettable Solo Leveling experience to Delhi Comic Con 2024, featuring exclusive content and Rana Daggubati's special appearance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 19:57 IST
Comic Con 2024
Crunchyroll to bring Solo Leveling experience and Rana Daggubati to Delhi Comic Con 2024 this December.

Comic Con 2024 in Delhi is about to get an exciting upgrade. Crunchyroll is set to deliver a one-of-a-kind anime experience from December 6 to 8, featuring a special Solo Leveling Dome, and an exclusive appearance by Bollywood actor Rana Daggubati. Fans of the popular anime series can step into the immersive Solo Leveling world and engage with the anime like never before.

Comic Con India Expands to New Cities

Since 2011, Comic Con India has become one of the largest gatherings for anime, comics, and pop culture lovers in India. With its growing presence, this year's event sees the expansion of Comic Con India to new cities like Kolkata, Pune, and Ahmedabad, in addition to existing venues in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Also read
At the Crunchyroll booth, attendees can explore the Solo Leveling Dome, a space where the world of Sung Jinwoo comes to life. Fans will experience some of the most iconic scenes from the anime, offering a visual treat that brings the story to the forefront. A special touch awaits as fans can capture Polaroid photos for lasting memories of the event.

Comic Con 2024: Meet Rana Daggubati and Dive into the Anime World

Adding to the excitement, actor Rana Daggubati, the voice behind Barca in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of Solo Leveling, will be meeting fans at the booth and on stage. He will share his experience voicing the character and discuss his deep connection with the anime universe.

The event will also feature anime trivia sessions where fans can test their knowledge and win Crunchyroll merchandise. Exclusive giveaways like One Piece cards, Solo Leveling trading cards, and Dragon Ball Daima fan cards will also be available at the booth.

Special Fan Screenings and Exclusive Previews

Additionally, two special screenings of Solo Leveling - ReAwakening- will take place in Delhi and Mumbai, where fans can catch the thrilling recap of the anime's first season, along with a preview of the upcoming season's first two episodes.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 19:57 IST
