Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 leak sparks buzz as Rockstar Games faces another breach, old documents surface online

GTA 6 leak sparks buzz as Rockstar Games faces another breach, old documents surface online

A new leak has surfaced online ahead of GTA 6's anticipated 2025 release, revealing design documents for older Grand Theft Auto titles, including a cancelled multiplayer mode for GTA 3.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2025, 00:00 IST
Icon
GTA 6 leaked screenshots ignite fan frenzy: Massive open world and new features revealed
GTA 6
1/6 Recent leaks from GTA 6 have shown a glimpse of the game's massive open-world. Screenshots, which were later removed, hinted at a map much larger than previous games in the series. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 Upcoming Trailer: Fans are eager for the second trailer, hoping it will offer more details about the game's world. Rockstar Games has yet to provide new insights since the initial teaser trailer. (Rockstar Games )
image caption
3/6 Leaked Map Screenshots: The leaked images reveal a map bigger than GTA 5’s Los Santos. One post indicated that the city seen in the leaks is just a small part of the larger game world. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
image caption
4/6 Florida Setting Sparks Speculation: GTA 6 will take place in a fictional Florida. Fans are curious how the game will handle the state’s flat terrain compared to the varied landscapes of previous titles like GTA 5. (Rockstar Games )
GTA 6
5/6 The larger map could provide more chances for exploration, especially along the coastline. Many expect Rockstar to enhance sea travel, inspired by the Miami-like city shown in the first trailer. (@GTAVIBESFR)
GTA 6
6/6 As the anniversary of the first trailer approaches, fans continue to analyse every clue. Despite misleading AI-generated leaks, excitement for GTA 6 remains high as the 2025 release date draws closer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games has faced another leak as design documents for old GTA titles surfaced online ahead of GTA 6 release. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is reportedly dealing with another leak ahead of the highly anticipated release of GTA 6 in Fall 2025. This time, documents containing design details for several pre-2010 Grand Theft Auto titles have surfaced online. Among these is information about a multiplayer mode that was planned for Grand Theft Auto 3, originally released in 2001.

This marks the second consecutive year that Rockstar has experienced a leak around Christmas. Last year, the source code for Grand Theft Auto 5 was leaked during the holiday season, revealing interesting information, including details about cancelled story mode DLCs for the 2013 game.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Multiplayer Plans for GTA 3 Resurface

The leaked documents include information on Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, Vice City Stories, and Grand Theft Auto Advance, which was released for the Game Boy Advance in 2004. The most intriguing detail reportedly involves a multiplayer mode planned for GTA 3. This has sparked considerable interest among fans. Obbe Vermeij, former Technical Director at Rockstar, shared his experience on X, stating that he worked on the multiplayer concept for about four weeks. According to Vermeij, the project involved a basic deathmatch mode, allowing players to earn points by killing each other and stealing cars, but it was quickly abandoned due to its need for more development.

Also read: KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more

Vermeij also mentioned that Barking Dog Studios (now Rockstar Vancouver) had been asked to explore further design options for the multiplayer mode. Despite the early attempts at multiplayer, the idea did not come to fruition for GTA 3. However, Rockstar later developed multiplayer modes for Grand Theft Auto 4 and, more significantly, GTA 5, which became one of the studio's most successful ventures through GTA Online.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date

Fans Await GTA 6 Updates

While there are no official announcements yet, GTA 6 is expected to include a multiplayer mode. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information, especially after several leaks of development clips in September 2022 and the leak of its first trailer hours before its scheduled release. Fans are now looking forward to GTA 6's second trailer, though its release date remains uncertain.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 00:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leak sparks buzz as Rockstar Games faces another breach, old documents surface online
Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets