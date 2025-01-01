GTA 6 leak sparks buzz as Rockstar Games faces another breach, old documents surface online

Rockstar Games is reportedly dealing with another leak ahead of the highly anticipated release of GTA 6 in Fall 2025. This time, documents containing design details for several pre-2010 Grand Theft Auto titles have surfaced online. Among these is information about a multiplayer mode that was planned for Grand Theft Auto 3, originally released in 2001.

This marks the second consecutive year that Rockstar has experienced a leak around Christmas. Last year, the source code for Grand Theft Auto 5 was leaked during the holiday season, revealing interesting information, including details about cancelled story mode DLCs for the 2013 game.

Multiplayer Plans for GTA 3 Resurface

The leaked documents include information on Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, Vice City Stories, and Grand Theft Auto Advance, which was released for the Game Boy Advance in 2004. The most intriguing detail reportedly involves a multiplayer mode planned for GTA 3. This has sparked considerable interest among fans. Obbe Vermeij, former Technical Director at Rockstar, shared his experience on X, stating that he worked on the multiplayer concept for about four weeks. According to Vermeij, the project involved a basic deathmatch mode, allowing players to earn points by killing each other and stealing cars, but it was quickly abandoned due to its need for more development.

Vermeij also mentioned that Barking Dog Studios (now Rockstar Vancouver) had been asked to explore further design options for the multiplayer mode. Despite the early attempts at multiplayer, the idea did not come to fruition for GTA 3. However, Rockstar later developed multiplayer modes for Grand Theft Auto 4 and, more significantly, GTA 5, which became one of the studio's most successful ventures through GTA Online.

Fans Await GTA 6 Updates

While there are no official announcements yet, GTA 6 is expected to include a multiplayer mode. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information, especially after several leaks of development clips in September 2022 and the leak of its first trailer hours before its scheduled release. Fans are now looking forward to GTA 6's second trailer, though its release date remains uncertain.