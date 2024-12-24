Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint

Fans are buzzing as a leak suggests GTA 6 trailer 2 might drop on December 27, 2024. Is Rockstar about to confirm the date soon?

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date
1/5 GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games around the world right now and as ‘before GTA 6’ meme trend continues to go strong, fans have resorted to some unorthodox methods to predict when the next trailer will be released. Following Rockstar's history of keeping details under wraps, enthusiasts have turned to the phases of the moon as a potential clue to the game's next major promotional update.   (Rockstar Games)
2/5 In a Reddit post that’s since gained significant attention, user Fabrizelo pointed out an intriguing connection between the phases of the moon and Rockstar’s promotional material. A recent GTA Online teaser, released in September 2023, featured the moon prominently in its artwork. Notably, the moon was depicted in a waning gibbous phase, the same phase that occurred on December 1, 2023—the exact day Rockstar dropped the first GTA 6 trailer.   (Rockstar Games)
3/5 Building on this observation, Fabrizelo noticed that the upcoming waning gibbous moon is set to occur on November 22, 2024, which has led to speculation that this could be the date for the next GTA 6 trailer release. It may sound far-fetched, but with Rockstar’s reputation for unconventional marketing, it’s a theory that’s gaining traction.   (Rockstar Games)
4/5 While the idea of Rockstar using lunar phases to hint at GTA 6 news might sound outlandish, fans point to the company’s history of surprise reveals and quirky marketing stunts. If the next trailer is indeed scheduled for November 22, as the theory suggests, fans may owe Fabrizelo an apology for doubting the lunar connection. For now, however, the gaming community remains on edge, eagerly awaiting confirmation of what could be one of the biggest announcements in gaming history. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 The September 2023 teaser’s moon phase, which aligned with the launch of the first GTA 6 trailer, is just one example of these cryptic hints. If the theory proves correct, and Rockstar follows a similar pattern in 2024, the upcoming waning gibbous moon on November 22 could coincide with the launch of the next trailer or key announcement. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date has been allegedly leaked as December 27, 2024, according to reports. (Rockstar Games )

Fans of GTA 6 have been buzzing about the possible release date for the game's second trailer. Recently, a user on X claimed to have uncovered the video's release date ahead of time. According to the leak, December 27, 2024, is the likely date for the trailer's debut, a claim that has sparked considerable discussion in the GTA community.

The leak surfaced after an anonymous user posted a screenshot claiming the information came from a source called “theleaker.” The screenshot reportedly showed the message, "Watch Trailer 2: Friday, December 27 at 9 AM ET," and indicated that Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, had updated the details on December 20, 2024.

Also read: KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more

This isn't the first time a GTA leak has raised eyebrows. Last year, in December 2023, the duration of the first GTA 6 trailer was revealed days ahead of its official release. However, the entire trailer was also leaked hours before the scheduled unveiling, further fueling speculation about the upcoming game's marketing. Despite this, the recent leak about trailer 2 should be taken cautiously, as there is no confirmation from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive yet.

Also read: GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Leak: Security Tightened After Past Incidents

The leak also came amid heightened security at Rockstar Games following multiple breaches in 2023. To prevent further leaks, the company reportedly took steps to strengthen its security, even bringing remote employees back to the office. This makes it less likely that a major security breach would occur again so soon.

Also read: Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await

Fan Speculation on December 27 Date

Adding fuel to the fire, fans have pointed to recent GTA 6-themed merchandise sent to Rockstar employees. The merchandise, which featured several references to the number 27, led fans to speculate that December 27 might be the day the trailer drops.

Though the December 27 date has generated excitement, fans are urged to remain sceptical until an official confirmation comes from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. Until then, the community can only wait for the studio's next move.

