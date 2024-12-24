GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint

Fans of GTA 6 have been buzzing about the possible release date for the game's second trailer. Recently, a user on X claimed to have uncovered the video's release date ahead of time. According to the leak, December 27, 2024, is the likely date for the trailer's debut, a claim that has sparked considerable discussion in the GTA community.

The leak surfaced after an anonymous user posted a screenshot claiming the information came from a source called “theleaker.” The screenshot reportedly showed the message, "Watch Trailer 2: Friday, December 27 at 9 AM ET," and indicated that Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, had updated the details on December 20, 2024.

This isn't the first time a GTA leak has raised eyebrows. Last year, in December 2023, the duration of the first GTA 6 trailer was revealed days ahead of its official release. However, the entire trailer was also leaked hours before the scheduled unveiling, further fueling speculation about the upcoming game's marketing. Despite this, the recent leak about trailer 2 should be taken cautiously, as there is no confirmation from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive yet.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Leak: Security Tightened After Past Incidents

The leak also came amid heightened security at Rockstar Games following multiple breaches in 2023. To prevent further leaks, the company reportedly took steps to strengthen its security, even bringing remote employees back to the office. This makes it less likely that a major security breach would occur again so soon.

Fan Speculation on December 27 Date

Adding fuel to the fire, fans have pointed to recent GTA 6-themed merchandise sent to Rockstar employees. The merchandise, which featured several references to the number 27, led fans to speculate that December 27 might be the day the trailer drops.

Though the December 27 date has generated excitement, fans are urged to remain sceptical until an official confirmation comes from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. Until then, the community can only wait for the studio's next move.