GTA 6 is arguably one of the most anticipated video games in the history of gaming—and rightly so. It has been over a decade since the launch of GTA 5, during which time GTA Online has continued to mint piles of cash for Rockstar Games. Rockstar has already confirmed that GTA 6 will launch in 2025. And now, a recent report by the Financial Times adds insightful context to the narrative of the game's overwhelming popularity. According to the report, GTA 6 is expected to generate significant pre-launch revenue, and first year sales. Here are the details.

Also Read: GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can't miss

GTA 6 To Generate Massive Revenue For Rockstar Games

The report, based on insights from DFC Intelligence, suggests that GTA 6 will generate a staggering $1 billion in pre-orders alone—before the game even hits the shelves. This would make it one of the most successful entertainment products ever, surpassing many blockbuster films and rival games.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Furthermore, DFC Intelligence predicts that GTA 6's first-year revenue will cross $3.2 billion. If these projections end up being true, it will set new records in the gaming sector.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details

What Do We Think?

Well, considering the immense hype surrounding GTA 6, these figures seem nothing out of the ordinary. Not a day goes by without new fan theories, discussions about the storyline, or speculation about the first trailer. The myriad news articles daily and the collective excitement reflect the enormous anticipation for the game.

Also, Rockstar has a proven track record of such success; GTA 5 reportedly surpassed $1 billion in sales revenue within just three days of its release. Given that GTA 6 comes over a decade after GTA 5 and builds on its legacy, the massive interest surrounding it is set to drive record-breaking sales.