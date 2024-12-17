Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 rumoured to shatter records as the most expensive video game ever produced- Details

GTA 6 rumoured to shatter records as the most expensive video game ever produced- Details

GTA 6 is generating massive buzz, with rumors swirling that its production costs could make it the most expensive video game ever. Here's what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 17 2024, 11:01 IST
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
1/6 Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
GTA 6
3/6 A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
6/6 While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
GTA 6 rumours suggest it could become the most expensive video game ever produced. (Rockstar Games)

The gaming world is buzzing with speculation as Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) edges closer to an official announcement. Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates on the release date, map details, and new characters. However, recent rumours have added another layer of excitement, suggesting that GTA 6 might claim the title of the most expensive video game ever produced.

Reports indicate that the production costs for GTA 6 could range between $1 billion and $2 billion, a figure that dwarfs previous entries in the franchise. If true, this investment would set a new benchmark in gaming history. Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently hinted that the game would be worth the wait, adding fuel to the growing anticipation.

Also read: PlayStation 30th anniversary: Win 30 months of free PS Plus subscription in exciting giveaway

Comparing Costs Across GTA Releases

The cost of developing GTA 6 marks a significant jump compared to its predecessors. GTA 5, released in 2013, reportedly had a production budget of $256 million, while GTA 4 cost $100 million in 2008. These figures include development and marketing expenses but still fall far short of the potential billion-dollar price tag for the upcoming game.

Also read: Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

Interestingly, similar rumours about the game's budget circulated last year, with estimates ranging from $250 million for development to $1 billion when factoring in marketing. If the latest rumours are accurate, GTA 6's budget would surpass these earlier predictions, reinforcing its status as a groundbreaking project in the gaming industry.

Also read: Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch

Fans' Curiosity Peaks

The lack of a confirmed second trailer from Rockstar Games has left fans scouring for updates. On Reddit, an interview with Zelnick sparked further discussion, with users speculating about the game's secrecy and production scope. Some fans joked about the intense scrutiny Take-Two faces over GTA 6, while others expressed frustration over the limited information available.

While fans eagerly await concrete details, it's clear that the secrecy surrounding GTA 6 is a deliberate strategy to maintain excitement. The rumours about its production costs and scale have only heightened the anticipation, making it one of the most talked-about games in recent memory.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 11:01 IST
