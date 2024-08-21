GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

Rockstar Games has expanded its support for GTA Online with the latest weekly update, which focuses on Nightclubs and related bonuses. In addition to these features, a recent report from Tez2 on August 18, 2024, reveals that the developers have sent out a survey to selected players, seeking their feedback on various aspects of the game, including weekly events. Participants who complete the survey will receive a reward of $500,000 in in-game currency. This move indicates Rockstar's continued commitment to enhancing the player experience, even as they prepare for the release of their next game in 2025.

The survey covers a range of topics, including GTA Online's weekly updates, content additions, new features, and Plus membership as reported by Sportskeeda. Players invited to participate might encounter questions such as which console they primarily use to play the game, with options ranging from PlayStation 4 to PC. The $500,000 reward is contingent on answering all the questions provided.

Also read

While Rockstar's exact intentions behind this detailed survey remain unclear, its thorough nature suggests that it may play a significant role in future game developments.

GTA Online Weekly Update Bonuses

The latest weekly update for GTA Online, released on August 15, 2024, offers players various opportunities to earn bonuses. These bonuses, available until August 21, 2024, include double money from Nightclub passive income, double rewards for Yohan's Nightclub missions, and increased production speed for Nightclub Warehouse Goods. Additionally, players can earn triple money and RP from the New Community Series Jobs.

GTA Online Special Vehicle Offers

For those looking to add to their vehicle collection, this week presents the chance to steal and sell three of the top rides as Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles in Los Santos. Gamers can also claim a free Declasse Walton L35 as the Podium Vehicle of the week.