Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

Free Fire OB47 update is rolling out on December 4. Check what’s new coming with the latest monthly update.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 09:49 IST
Free Fire OB47 update brings new features, characters, and more, check details. (ff.garena.com)

We have entered the last month of 2024, which means the winter season is almost here and holiday vibes will flood our feeds with snow, hot chocolate and Christmas decorations. With starting of December, Free Fire has also announced the release date for the upcoming OB47 update which will convert the gaming setup into winter wonderland. It's quite exciting to see how Battle Royale games such as Free Fire bring exciting themes and gaming setups for players to enjoy seasons and festivals. Therefore, check what the new OB47 update has in store for players and when's the official release. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3

Free Fire OB47 update release date, new features, rewards, and more

Free Fire has announced the release date of the OB47 update which is scheduled for December 4, 2024. The update will include new gaming themes, events, features, rewards, and much more for players to enjoy the winter and holiday season. With the new update, Free Fire is bringing Winterlands to the game with new frosty tracks, a festive clock tower, frozen water and much more. 

Also read
With Free Fire OB47 update, several new updates are on the way that includes new characters, weapons, and more. In the teaser, Free Fire showcased a new Koda character, an M590 shotgun, weapon balance adjustments, character skill rewards, and much more. Therefore, from tomorrow, keep an eye out for the latest update to experience all these new features, themes, and updates. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2

How to download Free Fire OB47 update? 

To download the new Free Fire OB47 update players will have to update the entire app via the app stores. Once the update is rolled out, players are advised to update the game via Play Store on Android or App Store on iOS. The OB47 update APK files for the OB47 update are also available which is being done by third-party services. However, avoid using APK files as they could contain viruses and malware that could infect your device.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29

Now, players will have to wait just one more day to download the new Free Fire OB47 update and enjoy the winter wonderland with new features. 

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 09:49 IST
