Red Dead Redemption 2 fans unite in hope for an imaginary Mexico DLC expansion experience

The Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) community has come together to celebrate the idea of a ‘Mexico DLC' for the game. Though no official expansion exists, fans are referencing the untapped potential in exploring Mexico's map within the game, sparking nostalgia and calls for Rockstar Games to consider new content in this setting.

Fans Celebrate Untapped Potential

The “Mexico DLC” refers to portions of the game map in Mexico that players can access, though they lack dedicated missions or narrative content. This glimpse of an unexplored Mexican terrain has left many fans yearning for more. One fan, “smoggy2swag,” shared scenic screenshots of Mexico from RDR2, posting, “Mexico is so pretty in RDR2, I wish it wasn't fully cut from the game.” This comment quickly drew responses, with another fan playfully suggesting, “It's okay... we just have to wait for the DLC,” Gaming Bible reported.

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now available in India—Plaforms, pricing, and purchase options

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This hope for extended content has sparked discussions, with some fans proposing storylines. User “keyblaster52” suggested a DLC centred on Javier after 1899, noting it would have market appeal due to the game's continued popularity. They remarked, “The base game is still topping charts in 2024 without next-gen features,” emphasising RDR2's lasting success and the demand for fresh content.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption pre loads begin for PC; NVIDIA driver released ahead of October 29 launch

Many fans feel that a Mexico expansion could add depth to RDR2, encouraging further exploration of its immersive landscape. As fans continue uncovering hidden locations, like mysterious caves filled with gold, interest remains high in new adventures set in the game's world.

Also read: GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update

Unlikely Development

Despite this fan-driven call for more Mexico content, it remains unlikely that Rockstar will revisit RDR2 in this way. With attention focused on other projects, such as the much-anticipated GTA 6, creating an official “Mexico DLC” would mean reallocating resources - a move that could face backlash. However, the idea of a Mexico expansion has united the RDR2 community, showing that even an imaginary DLC can bring players together in shared appreciation for a beloved game.