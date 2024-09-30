Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video
A player recently shared a video showcasing a bizarre reaction from an NPC in Red Dead Redemption 2 after losing a horse race.
A player shared a video of a bizarre moment in Red Dead Redemption 2, where an NPC reacted dramatically after losing a horse race. In this game, horse racing serves as a popular side activity that offers players a chance to engage in competitive racing beyond the main storyline.
Since its release, Red Dead Redemption 2 has gained attention for its immersive world and unpredictable scenarios. Players frequently post clips that showcase the game's attention to detail, such as using the in-game pocket watch to keep track of time, encountering unexpected characters like a meditating monk, or experiencing unusual events involving their horses. Among the various side activities available, including fishing, gambling, hunting, and camp chores, horse racing remains a favourite for many.
A Bizarre NPC Encounter
Recently, a Reddit user named JimJamSandwichuploaded a clip that emphasises the strange behaviours of NPCs in the game, firstreported by the Gamerant. The video opens with a sped-up view of a horse race in Big Valley and Appleseed Timber Co. As the race progresses, the footage slows down to focus on Arthur Morgan, the protagonist, who waits at the finish line while enjoying a Premium Cigarette. After the race concludes, an NPC struggles to dismount from his horse and expresses frustration at its performance. In a surprising turn, he shoots his horse in the head, inadvertently hitting Arthur's horse as well. The clip ends with Arthur retaliating against the NPC after both horses suffer injuries.
The outcome of horse races in Red Dead Redemption 2 can vary based on the breed of the horse, impacting players' chances of winning. The NPC likely did not intend to harm both horses, but the alignment of their heads created an unusual situation. Many players have observed NPCs displaying extreme reactions when they lose, but this instance stands out due to the simultaneous demise of both horses. Some players commented on the absurdity of losing honour in this scenario, while others referred to it as a "peak Rockstar moment."
Unique NPC Design Choices
Rockstar Games crafted a variety of unique NPCs with distinct behaviours in Red Dead Redemption 2, and this incident may reflect that design choice. Players often encounter NPCs treating their horses poorly, but instances of an NPC causing harm to two horses at once remain rare. This clip serves as another testament to the unpredictable nature of the game, drawing both laughter and disbelief from the community.
