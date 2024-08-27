 Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right | Gaming News
Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right

Wordle answer for August 27: Today's Wordle is a familiar word that is very frequently used. Check these hints and clues for Wordle today and make your strategy.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 17:13 IST
Wordle answer for August 27: Solve it without breaking your streak! (HT Tech)

Wordle Answer for August 27: As August wraps up, it's time to review the Wordle answers from this month. August featured mostly straightforward puzzles for Wordle enthusiasts, with few challenging words. The game included answers like LEECH, FILET, SKATE, and STAKE. While some answers were less common, such as FILET, which might have disrupted your winning streak, the final puzzle of the month should not be overly difficult.

To solve today's Wordle without using up all your guesses, focus on the hints and clues provided. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses and increase your chances of success.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game created by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times. Players must fill a 5x6 grid with letters to form a correct word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle gives no hints or clues, adding to the challenge. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, with correct letters turning green if placed correctly.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle puzzle contains only one vowel and no repeated letters! This increases the difficulty level, making it a challenge. This implies you will have to think harder in order to answer the puzzle! Check out the Wordle 1165 clues below for the answers to today's Wordle challenge.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter C.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter N.

3. There is a vowel in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for Taj.

That's all the help we can give. The last hint was a strong one. Hopefully, it'll lead you to the answer. If not, the solution is right below.

Wordle today: Answer for August 27

Spoiler Alert! If you're still enjoying the challenge of Wordle and haven't used up most of your tries, it's best to stop reading. However, if you're ready to reveal the answer for today's Wordle puzzle, scroll down.

The answer for Wordle today is CROWN. It refers to “a  headdress, typically made of precious metals and adorned with jewels, it symbolises royalty and power,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations for conquering the Wordle! We hope these hints and clues help you solve the puzzle.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 17:13 IST
