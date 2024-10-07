 WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024 | Gaming News
PlayStation Plus has unveiled its October 2024 lineup, featuring WWE 2K24, Dead Space Remake, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and more for subscribers to enjoy this month.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 15:21 IST
PS Plus games for October 2024
PlayStation Plus adds exciting titles for October 2024, including WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more. (Playstation.com)

October 2024 welcomes a fresh lineup of titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The selection caters to diverse gaming preferences, featuring WWE 2K24 for wrestling enthusiasts, the suspenseful Dead Space remake for horror aficionados, and the unique Doki Doki Literature Club for fans of visual novels. Each game presents unique experiences tailored to different gaming preferences.

WWE 2K24 (PS4, PS5)

WWE 2K24 continues the long-standing tradition of the WWE 2K series, which has engaged wrestling fans for years. This instalment commemorates 40 years of WrestleMania by allowing players to relive iconic matches and moments from the brand's history. In showcase mode, players can recreate significant matchups and experience the thrill of pivotal moments. WWE 2K24 offers a roster featuring both legendary and current superstars, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes. Fans can also engage in standard matches, adding depth to their wrestling experience with a variety of game modes.

Also read: WazirX under scrutiny over 2000 crore hack: Government agencies launch investigation

Dead Space (PS5)

Dead Space holds a prominent place in the action-horror genre. The game originally launched in 2008 and gained acclaim for its terrifying atmosphere and gameplay mechanics. The recent 2023 remake revitalises the experience for new players while retaining the essence of the original. Players navigate through the haunting corridors of the USG Ishimura, employing a unique dismemberment system that demands strategic removal of the limbs of Necromorphs rather than traditional shooting tactics. The remake enhances graphics and sound design, ensuring an immersive horror experience.

Also read: Solo in GTA Online? These 5 tips will enhance your gameplay and boost your success

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (PS4, PS5)

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! shifts gears from action to narrative-driven gameplay. This visual novel requires players to engage with a series of static images and dialogue. The gameplay centres on making conversational choices to build relationships within the game's context. While it may initially seem straightforward, the game subverts expectations, blending romantic elements with psychological horror. Players encounter twists and turns, keeping them engaged as they navigate the intricacies of each character's story.

Also read: GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week

The arrival of these titles in October enhances the PlayStation Plus catalogue, providing subscribers with a diverse array of gaming experiences to enjoy throughout the month.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 15:21 IST
