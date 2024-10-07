 Solo in GTA Online? These 5 tips will enhance your gameplay and boost your success | Gaming News
Solo in GTA Online? These 5 tips will enhance your gameplay and boost your success

Are you a solo player in GTA Online? Here are five essential tips to help you navigate and succeed while playing alone in the game.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 11:13 IST
Here are five essential tips to help solo players succeed in GTA Online missions and activities. ( Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games designed GTA Online to foster teamwork among Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts. Since its launch on October 1, 2013, the multiplayer platform has attracted players globally. However, many gamers have shifted their focus to solo play, prompting Rockstar to adapt to this trend in its recent updates.

Currently, about 80 percent of GTA Online's content is accessible to solo players, allowing them to engage in missions without joining public lobbies. Here are five crucial tips for those looking to excel in solo play.

1. Conduct Business Missions in Private Lobbies

Rockstar introduced a significant update in December 2021, enabling players to run their businesses in private lobbies. This change enhances gameplay by reducing interruptions from griefers who often disrupt business operations in public lobbies. For those managing businesses in GTA Online, completing missions in Invite Only lobbies minimises risk and maximise productivity.

2. Take Advantage of the Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is unique as the only major heist mission that allows solo play. Introduced in December 2020, this heist has become a favourite among players who prefer to grind alone. Unlike other heists that require at least one partner, players can initiate and finish the Cayo Perico Heist independently. Many hope that future updates will introduce more solo heists.

3. Be Aware of Freemode Events

Freemode Events in GTA Online typically require a minimum of 10 players to spawn. Solo players will miss out on these events since they cannot appear in a solo session. To participate, you must either join a public lobby or gather at least 10 players in your session. These events often yield substantial rewards and provide an enjoyable gaming experience.

4. Engage with Other Players

Although solo play is a viable option for making money and advancing in the game, interacting with others can enhance the experience. Collaborating with other players can lead to friendships and valuable assistance in future missions. The vibrant GTA Online community hosts thousands of players daily, offering opportunities to learn new strategies and techniques.

5. Utilise Public Lobbies for Hiring

If you need additional players for business ventures or heists, join a public lobby. While it is possible to hire players from Invite Only sessions, glitches can occasionally hinder the process. By entering a crowded lobby, you increase your chances of quickly assembling a team and launching missions. This is essential for recruiting associates for your Organization or Motorcycle Club.

By following these tips, solo players can navigate the world of GTA Online effectively, maximising their gameplay experience.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 11:13 IST
