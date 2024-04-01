Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate stands out for offering a vast library of games playable across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC at a monthly rate of $17. Subscribers benefit from monthly additions of new games, such as Dead Island 2, alongside perks like online multiplayer access and discounts on non-Game Pass titles. Recent additions to the service include NBA 2K24 and MLB The Show 24, with more anticipated titles like Diablo 4, marking the first Activision Blizzard addition to Game Pass. Check out the new games now available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate new games

1. The Quarry, a horror game set in a summer camp, promises suspenseful gameplay reminiscent of classic horror films. Evil West transports players to the American frontier plagued by vampires, tasking them with eradicating the vampiric threat solo or in co-op mode.

2. Terra Invicta, exclusively available on PC, challenges players to navigate Earth's invasion by aliens while managing human factions with divergent approaches to the crisis. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged provides arcade-style racing with iconic Hot Wheels vehicles.

3. Open Roads, featuring actresses Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever, offers an interactive narrative experience as players uncover family secrets during a road trip adventure. F1 23, now available for cloud gaming, enables players to assemble their dream Formula 1 team and compete against Red Bull and other top teams.

4. Superhot: Mind Control Delete makes a comeback to Game Pass Ultimate, offering an immersive first-person shooter experience with unique time mechanics and roguelike elements. Additionally, three titles have exited the service, including MLB The Show 23, Infinite Guitars, and Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Overall, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continues to deliver diverse gaming experiences and value to subscribers, with a mix of new releases, beloved classics, and exclusive titles across various genres and platforms.

