 Google Pixel 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Google Pixel 2

    Google Pixel 2

    Google Pixel 2 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 61,000 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 2 from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹61,000
    64 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    12.2 MP
    8 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Key Specs
    ₹61,000
    64 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    12.2 MP
    2700 mAh
    Google Pixel 2 Price in India

    Google Pixel 2 price in India starts at Rs.61,000. The lowest price of Google Pixel 2 is Rs.51,400 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 2 price in India starts at Rs.61,000. The lowest price of Google Pixel 2 is Rs.51,400 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps 640x480 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White
    • 7.8 mm
    • 143 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
    • 69.7 mm
    • 145.7 mm
    • Back: Aluminium
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 441 ppi
    • 67.71 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • AMOLED
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 16:9
    General
    • November 1, 2017 (Official)
    • Pixel 2
    • Google
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 75 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 15) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 540
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 12.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Google Pixel 2